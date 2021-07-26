Everbridge Unveils Next-Generation 911 Solution to Modernize Emergency Calls to First Responders

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced its next-generation 911 solution designed to improve emergency dispatch in the United States. Through a partnership with RapidSOS , Everbridge 911 Connect, an extension of the company’s CEM for Public Safety solutions, delivers enhanced location accuracy and provides unique caller identification information on wireless 911 calls, leveraging an expanded life safety database of over 250 million residential and business contacts. The new solution also captures critical information from residents to assist first responders while en-route to an emergency call, including special and functional needs, mental health impairments and household information, which is critical in helping responders with their daily mission.

Today, about 80% of all 911 calls in the U.S. come from mobile phones. The Everbridge 911 Connect, will enhance the level of information coming into Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) at the time of an emergency call.

“The work of 911 dispatchers saves lives, and Emergency Communication Centers should have the best available technology at their disposal,” said David Meredith, CEO at Everbridge. “We’re excited to partner with an industry leader like RapidSOS to offer best-in-class technology for providing life safety data and enhanced location accuracy for first responders to safely respond to and mitigate emergency calls, making every second count.”

RapidSOS built the world’s first emergency response data platform to securely link data from more than 350 million connected devices and sensors directly to first responders during emergencies. The platform provides intelligent, real-time data to first responders to support a faster and smarter emergency response. RapidSOS data is used by over 5,000 ECCs globally, covering 94% of the U.S. population.

“Advances in technology have transformed our world, but emergency infrastructure continues to lag behind,'' said Michael Martin, CEO of RapidSOS. “RapidSOS is thrilled to partner with Everbridge in service of some of the largest organizations to help them protect their customers, members, and employees. Together, we can empower first responders with the data they need to save lives.”

Everbridge 911 Connect is now RapidSOS Ready and expands upon Everbridge’s existing E911 capabilities. When someone makes a 911 call from a mobile device, landline phone, or VoIP, Everbridge 911 Connect provides public safety alerting authorities and ECC dispatchers with life-saving incident-specific information about the 911 caller that they are not receiving today (such as name, device location, and contact address, as well as additional information such as special needs, medical condition, and photos) to accelerate emergency response. Should an incident evolve and impact more people, authorities can send mass notifications to a targeted area from one integrated Everbridge Critical Event Management platform.

Everbridge will have a booth at the NENA (National Emergency Number Association) Conference this year, as will RapidSOS, starting Monday, July 26, 2021, and will be available on site to answer questions and provide additional details.

An estimated 240 million calls are made to 911 in the U.S. each year. The national standard for Emergency Dispatch is responding to 90 percent of calls in under 10 seconds. Federal regulators estimate that saving a minute off emergency response times could save as many 10,000 lives a year. Location technology can make the 911 call centers more efficient. Within the enhanced platform, if a caller cannot communicate where they are, the dispatcher can log their cell phone number into the system and get their location. User data cannot be used for any non-emergency purpose, and only the responding 911 center will have access to the user’s location during an emergency call.

Everbridge also recently announced the release of its industry-leading Resident Connection solution designed to expand the reach of first responders and emergency managers. Resident Connection provides Everbridge customers access to the most precise and complete name, address, and phone (SMS, mobile, landline, and VoIP) data available in the United States, aggregated from more than 300 verified sources and geo-coded to home, street, or zip code. The database contains over 225 million resident and 28 million business contacts, allowing local, county, and state government leaders to quickly and accurately reach the largest number of people in an emergency.

Today, Everbridge supports over 3,000 first responder organizations and holds the position of global leader in population-wide Public Warning solutions used by over 1,500 municipalities, counties, cities, states and countries in every major region of the world including Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Everbridge serves more countrywide deployments than any other provider, enabling the Public Warning system for many of the most technically-advanced countries including Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Greece, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa; entire states including California, New York, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Florida, Odisha, Connecticut, Vermont, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Oregon, West Virginia, and the United States Virgin Islands; counties within 49 of the 50 U.S. states and within all of Canada’s provinces, many of the largest cities in the world, and in support of the most populous Native American and First Nations tribes and indigenous populations across the globe. Everbridge also powers the front-end of the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System (IPAWS) gateway for the U.S. Federal Government to supplement their own communication channels for issuing live emergency and Presidential Alerts in the United States.

Everbridge featured some of the leading experts in the world on public safety technologies at its recent global Road to Recovery leadership symposiums. The topic of public safety best practices was addressed heavily during the sessions which featured keynote addresses by Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, representatives from EENA (the European Emergency Number Association), and government officials, city mayors, and emergency management professionals from Australia, Canada, and the U.S., to name a few.

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyberattacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,700 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit https://www.everbridge.com

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first emergency response data platform that securely links life-saving data from 350M+ connected devices to emergency services and first responders. Through the platform, RapidSOS provides intelligent data that supports over 5,000 Emergency Communications Centers worldwide, across 150 million emergencies in 2020. Together with innovative companies recognized as RapidSOS Ready, RapidSOS is supporting first responders in saving millions of lives annually.

