BlackSky Adds Seasoned Executive James Tolonen to its Leadership Team

BlackSky Holdings, Inc. (“BlackSky”), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced that James (Jim) Tolonen will join its Board of Directors. Mr. Tolonen is a seasoned finance and business strategy advisor with significant experience advising high growth, public companies.

James Tolonen | Photo courtesy of James Tolonen

“As an established market leader, BlackSky has demonstrated an outstanding pace of growth and innovation since its founding,” shared Mr. Tolonen. “I’m pleased to help guide BlackSky through the next phases of its business expansion as the company’s financial and operation needs become more complex.”

Mr. Tolonen has advised a number of public companies, startups and nonprofits on a variety of growth, risk, life cycle and economic topics. Mr. Tolonen currently serves on the Board and as Chair of the Audit Committee of New Relic, a powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Mr. Tolonen was also chief operating officer and chief financial officer at IGN Entertainment, a video game and entertainment website. In addition, he previously served as CFO at BusinessObjects, an SAP company specializing in business intelligence.

“Adding Jim to our experienced and varied Board of Directors will be instrumental to BlackSky’s next phase of growth,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “His expertise will be valuable to delivering on our promise to provide customers with first-to-know insights and real-time intelligence. I look forward to working with him and fusing his unique perspective and strategic thinking into our decision-making.”

Mr. Tolonen will join the board upon the completion of BlackSky’s planned business combination with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SFTW). BlackSky previously announced Dr. Magid M. Abraham and Tim Harvey will also join its board after the business combination is complete. BlackSky currently anticipates closing the transaction during the third quarter of 2021.

About BlackSky Holdings, Inc.

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of data elements daily from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial-based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

