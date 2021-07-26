checkAd

Final Approvals Received  - Temas to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on the Piskanja Boron Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 16, 2021, the Company’s option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures has received requisite consent from the majority of Erin Venture’s shareholders, approving the proposed Option Agreement. As this was the final outstanding condition set by TSX Venture Exchange, the Transaction with Erin Ventures is officially approved and becomes binding on the parties effective immediately.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has provided Temas with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the “Property”) located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, Temas will provide the Company with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) in the capital of Temas and will incur €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.

“With all approvals in place we are excited to be able to move forward on the Piskanja Project,” said Michael Dehn, President and CEO of Temas Resources. “Having a cooperative team between Erin Ventures and Temas Resources with a common goal of success for all stakeholders in the companies and the Property should provide benefits to shareholders, local communities, and several levels of governments. Next steps of the work program with the goal of developing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) will be announced in the coming weeks.”

About Piskanja Boron Property

Erin’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. (“Balkan Gold”), holds Erin’s rights to Piskanja, Erin’s boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (“CIM Standards”), as disclosed in Erin’s report titled, “Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019” - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.

Seite 1 von 4
Temas Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Final Approvals Received  - Temas to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on the Piskanja Boron Project Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 16, 2021, the Company’s option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21Temas Resources’s Partner Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on its Boron Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten