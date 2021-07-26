Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 16, 2021, the Company’s option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures has received requisite consent from the majority of Erin Venture’s shareholders, approving the proposed Option Agreement. As this was the final outstanding condition set by TSX Venture Exchange, the Transaction with Erin Ventures is officially approved and becomes binding on the parties effective immediately.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has provided Temas with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the “Property”) located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, Temas will provide the Company with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) in the capital of Temas and will incur €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.