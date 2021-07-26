Final Approvals Received - Temas to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on the Piskanja Boron Project
Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the “Company” or “Temas Resources”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated July 16, 2021, the Company’s option and joint venture agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Erin Ventures has received requisite consent from the majority of Erin Venture’s shareholders, approving the proposed Option Agreement. As this was the final outstanding condition set by TSX Venture Exchange, the Transaction with Erin Ventures is officially approved and becomes binding on the parties effective immediately.
Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has provided Temas with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the “Property”) located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, Temas will provide the Company with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants (“Warrants”) in the capital of Temas and will incur €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.
“With all approvals in place we are excited to be able to move forward on the Piskanja Project,” said Michael Dehn, President and CEO of Temas Resources. “Having a cooperative team between Erin Ventures and Temas Resources with a common goal of success for all stakeholders in the companies and the Property should provide benefits to shareholders, local communities, and several levels of governments. Next steps of the work program with the goal of developing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) will be announced in the coming weeks.”
About Piskanja Boron Property
Erin’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. (“Balkan Gold”), holds Erin’s rights to Piskanja, Erin’s boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves (“CIM Standards”), as disclosed in Erin’s report titled, “Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019” - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare