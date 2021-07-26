checkAd

Markforged Launches Two Composite Materials Designed for Aerospace and Other Highly-Regulated Industries Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fiber FR-A

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  49   |   |   

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform, The Digital Forge, announced today it is taking a major strategic step to support aerospace, defense and other manufacturers in highly-regulated industries. Beginning today, Markforged is offering Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fiber FR-A, aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon Fiber FR materials. These two new materials are undergoing a qualification program conducted on the X7 industrial 3D printer by the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), part of the National institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. Upon completion, Markforged is expected to have the first continuous fiber-reinforced additive manufacturing (AM) process qualified by NCAMP, one of two bodies authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to qualify materials for flight.

Beginning today, Markforged is offering Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fiber FR-A, aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon Fiber FR materials. (Photo: Business Wire)

Since Markforged introduced continuous fiber reinforcement to general manufacturing seven years ago, millions of parts have been printed using The Digital Forge. Markforged is now advancing its support of end-use parts for the aerospace market so manufacturers can benefit from continuous fiber reinforcement technology. This enables manufacturers to take advantage of high strength lightweight composites at lower fixed costs, shorter lead times, and reduced investment in labor compared to traditional processing.

“Markforged believes in a future that is more than metal. We have long supported the aerospace industry and have parts in-flight today,” said Markforged President and CEO Shai Terem. “There is a multi-decade trend underway to transition parts from metals to advanced composites, which are lighter and offer greater efficiencies. Our deliberate move to support innovation in aerospace mitigates risk for these manufacturers and helps get additive parts in the air faster by simplifying the part certification process.”

