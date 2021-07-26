Leading Edge Materials Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for Woxna Graphite Anode Project
Vancouver, July 26, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the
“Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that the technical
report for its Woxna Graphite project (the “Project”) titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Woxna Graphite” with effective date June 9, 2021, has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR
today (the “Report” or “PEA”). The Report supports the disclosure in the Company’s news release dated June 9, 2021. All figures in the Report are US dollars unless otherwise specified.
The news release on June 9, 2021, presented these highlights of the Report:
Main PEA Highlights
- The PEA indicates the potential viability of a Swedish operation producing battery grade graphite anode material utilizing an existing graphite mine and concentrator with the addition of a value-add processing facility offsite;
- The proposed process route in the PEA uses a thermal purification process which, combined with access to low cost hydropower offers a low carbon footprint for the Project to be further demonstrated in an upcoming life cycle assessment (LCA) report (Preliminary LCA results released June 21, 2021). The PEA also focused on improved waste management process for tailings further improving the sustainability ambitions of the Project;
- The Report shows a financially robust Project with average annual EBITDA of $49m and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 42.9%;
- The PEA utilizes one out of four deposits currently owned by Woxna under granted exploitation concessions, where two of the other deposits also have indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates offering potential upside for further expansion in future development or studies;
Project Financial Highlights
- Pre- and Post-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $317m and $248m using an 8% discount rate;
- Pre- and Post-tax IRR of 42.9% and 37.4%;
- Accumulated project revenues of $1,425m;
- Average annual EBITDA of $49m;
- Initial Capital Expenditures (CAPEX) of $121m;
- Pre-tax Payback Period from first production of 2.24 years; and
- Operating cost per tonne of coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) of $2,519 after revenue credit from micronized graphite product
Operational Highlights
- Life of Project (LOP) is 19 years;
- Life of Mine (LOM) is 15 years;
- LOM average annual plant feed of 159,967 tonnes;
- LOM average annual CSPG product 7,435 tonnes;
- LOM average annual micronized graphite product 8,421 tonnes; and
- LOM average strip ratio of 3.7:1
The PEA is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.
