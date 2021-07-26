Leading Edge Materials Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment Report for Woxna Graphite Anode Project

Vancouver, July 26, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge Materials” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to announce that the technical report for its Woxna Graphite project (the “Project”) titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report – Woxna Graphite” with effective date June 9, 2021, has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR today (the “Report” or “PEA”). The Report supports the disclosure in the Company’s news release dated June 9, 2021. All figures in the Report are US dollars unless otherwise specified.



The news release on June 9, 2021, presented these highlights of the Report: