Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued that same day after the market close. Hosting the call will be Steve Hislop, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jon Howie, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 323-794-2094. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 5799637. The replay will be available until Thursday, August 12, 2021.