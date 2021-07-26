INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Design of Upcoming Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Clinical Trial and New Phase 1b AD Biomarker Data

Additional analysis from the Phase 1b study of XPro TM demonstrates improvements in white matter analytics within three months in all patients treated with 1.0 mg/kg which supports the dose and duration of the Phase II trial.

Recent $40 million financing provides runway to Phase 2 Alzheimer’s data.

Boca Raton, FL, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the, “Company”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness the patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced the design of its upcoming Phase 2 clinical trial of XProTM in patients diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The announcement is accompanied by the release of additional biomarker data from the Phase 1b AD trial that shows improvement in white matter (myelinated axons) that degenerate in AD patients.

Using a novel MRI metric called Apparent Fiber Density (AFD), patients treated with 1 mg/kg of XProTM (N=6) had increased AFD in 34 out of 35 white matter tracts. The largest improvements (>6%) were within tracts impacted by Alzheimer’s disease, including the Arcuate Fasciculus (AF), where an improvement of 10% was observed by three months, an effect that persisted and increased through the last timepoint measured, nine months (+16%). AFD is a cutting-edge technique that allows for the measurement of myelinated axons that connect neurons together. The company has previously shown that the AF, a region of the brain critical for language processing, a key symptom in AD, was the white matter tract with the greatest reduction in inflammation (-40.3%).

"This is the first time in my career that I have seen positive changes, and in such a short time frame. This is truly exciting," said Maxime Descoteaux, Chief Scientific Officer at Imeka Solutions, the imaging Contract Research Organization (CRO) that has pioneered novel metrics of white matter imaging. "Apparent fiber density decreases with axonal degeneration, and this is always seen in Alzheimer's disease patients. To see AFD increase with a therapeutic in only three months is unprecedented, especially since AFD increases the most in the locations most severely affected by Alzheimer's pathology."