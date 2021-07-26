Reliance Global Group Adds Lemonade and Hippo to its 5MinuteInsure.com Platform

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “The addition of Lemonade and Hippo to our growing list of insurance carriers marks yet another important milestone for our 5MinuteInsure.com platform. We now offer insurance products from a total of 13 carriers and are approved in 46 states. Lemonade and Hippo are among the most high-tech property and casualty insurance providers in the United States. Their tech forward approach to insurance products makes them a natural fit for the platform. At the same time, we are on track to formally launch 5MinuteInsure.com this summer. The feedback from the carriers as well as consumers that have beta tested the site has been extremely favorable. This is certainly an exciting time for our Company and we look forward to providing further updates.”

LAKEWOOD, NJ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) , an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced its subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services LLC, has been approved to offer insurance products from Lemonade Inc. and Hippo Enterprises Inc. through the Company’s 5MinuteInsure.com platform.

5MinuteInsure.com utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to provide competitive insurance quotes online within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer. 5MinuteInsure.com combines the best of a traditional insurance agency, including the option for direct agent interaction, with the ability to bind a policy either online or offline. Through 5MinuteInsure.com, consumers can compare live quotes for home and auto insurance between multiple carriers, as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. This is a major differentiating factor from lead generator comparison sites that compare non-binding quotes and often sell personal information to third-party providers.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is an insurtech company combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

