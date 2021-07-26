checkAd

Reliance Global Group Adds Lemonade and Hippo to its 5MinuteInsure.com Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  46   |   |   

On track for commercial launch of 5MinuteInsure.com this summer

LAKEWOOD, NJ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced its subsidiary, Fortman Insurance Services LLC, has been approved to offer insurance products from Lemonade Inc. and Hippo Enterprises Inc. through the Company’s 5MinuteInsure.com platform. 

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “The addition of Lemonade and Hippo to our growing list of insurance carriers marks yet another important milestone for our 5MinuteInsure.com platform. We now offer insurance products from a total of 13 carriers and are approved in 46 states. Lemonade and Hippo are among the most high-tech property and casualty insurance providers in the United States. Their tech forward approach to insurance products makes them a natural fit for the platform. At the same time, we are on track to formally launch 5MinuteInsure.com this summer.  The feedback from the carriers as well as consumers that have beta tested the site has been extremely favorable. This is certainly an exciting time for our Company and we look forward to providing further updates.”

5MinuteInsure.com utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to provide competitive insurance quotes online within five minutes, with minimal data input by the customer. 5MinuteInsure.com combines the best of a traditional insurance agency, including the option for direct agent interaction, with the ability to bind a policy either online or offline.  Through 5MinuteInsure.com, consumers can compare live quotes for home and auto insurance between multiple carriers, as well as instantly purchase coverage on the same single platform. This is a major differentiating factor from lead generator comparison sites that compare non-binding quotes and often sell personal information to third-party providers.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI, RELIW) is an insurtech company combining advanced technologies, with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency model. Reliance Global Group’s growth strategy includes both an organic expansion, including through 5minuteinsure.com, as well as acquiring well managed, undervalued and cash flow positive insurance agencies.  Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020
Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliance Global Group Adds Lemonade and Hippo to its 5MinuteInsure.com Platform On track for commercial launch of 5MinuteInsure.com this summer LAKEWOOD, NJ, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW), an insurtech company focused on combining advanced technologies …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board