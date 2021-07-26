checkAd

Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Data with SavaDx from a Randomized Controlled Phase 2b Study of Simufilam

  • SavaDx Detected Significant Changes in Plasma Levels of Altered Filamin A in Patients with Alzheimer’s Disease Before and After Simufilam Treatment
  • Simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg Reduced Plasma Levels of Altered Filamin A in Alzheimer’s Patients 48% (p=0.003) and 44% (p=0.02) Respectively

  • Plasma Results with SavaDx Track Plasma Results with p-Tau181

  • Plasma Data Provide Evidence of Target Engagement

  • Poster Presentation at AAIC Today

AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today announced positive clinical data with SavaDx, an investigational diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. SavaDx was used to measure plasma levels of altered filamin A before and after simufilam treatment in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In this Phase 2b randomized, controlled trial sponsored by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), simufilam significantly reduced plasma levels of altered filamin A in Alzheimer’s patients treated for 28 days. Plasma levels of p-tau181 also dropped significantly in these same patients.

Simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg reduced plasma levels of altered filamin A by 48% (p=0.003) and 44% (p=0.02) respectively, versus placebo. Additionally, simufilam 100 mg and 50 mg reduced plasma levels of p-tau181 by 17% (p=0.01) and 15% (p=0.02) respectively, versus placebo. Plasma p-tau181 is a biomarker that is known to be elevated in Alzheimer’s disease.

“We believe altered filamin A is a major culprit in Alzheimer’s disease,” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “Before simufilam treatment, SavaDx detected high plasma levels of altered filamin A in patients. After simufilam treatment, levels dropped significantly. We believe these data provide clear evidence that simufilam binds to and engages its intended target to produce treatment effects.”

Treatment effects on CSF biomarkers for this Phase 2b study have been previously reported.

About Today’s Poster Presentation at AAIC
Scientists for Cassava Sciences will show a poster presentation titled, “SavaDx, a Novel Plasma Biomarker to Detect Alzheimer’s Disease, Confirms Mechanism of Action of Simufilam” at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in Denver, CO and virtually. Cassava Sciences’ AAIC poster presentation with SavaDx can be accessed on the ‘Investors’ page of the Company’s website: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

