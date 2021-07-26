WSFS Bank Receives OCC Approval to Merge with BMTC

WILMINGTON, Del., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, announced it received approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to merge with Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC). Subject to the remaining regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions, the parties expect to close the merger in the fourth quarter of 2021. The projected system conversion and Bank rebranding is scheduled to occur in January 2022.



“We are pleased to receive this timely approval of our merger application from the OCC,” said Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and CEO. “Our highly engaged teams at Bryn Mawr and WSFS are working collaboratively designing and implementing our integration plans and we look forward to a smooth conversion for our Associates and Customers in the upcoming months.”