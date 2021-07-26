Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has appointed Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., as an independent director to the Company’s board. Dr. Tyle brings over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with over 37 years in senior executive leadership positions encompassing research and development, clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory, business development and operations as well as roles as a board director and scientific advisory board member.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Tyle join Skye’s board of directors. We believe his broad leadership experience will prove invaluable as we advance our lead clinical program and execute strategies to expand our development portfolio,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Skye Bioscience. “With expertise originating from a deep scientific foundation, Praveen has extensive cross-functional experience working with companies at various stages spanning big pharma through start-up biotech. He has experience in multiple disease areas including ocular disorders and brings a wealth of industry and academic insight. We look forward to his contribution and guidance.”

"Skye's unique and innovative approach has the potential to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs," said Dr. Tyle. "I am honored to join Skye’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company's advancement of its promising product candidates through clinical development."

Dr. Tyle is currently President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Invectys, Inc, an immuno-oncology company spun out of the world-renowned Pasteur Institute. He was previously President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp, focused on central nervous system drug development. In past roles Dr. Tyle served at Novartis OTC as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Development and Licensing as well as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Research and Development. Earlier in his career he was Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Bausch & Lomb.