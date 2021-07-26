checkAd

Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:30  |  65   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with significant unmet need, has appointed Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., as an independent director to the Company’s board. Dr. Tyle brings over 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with over 37 years in senior executive leadership positions encompassing research and development, clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory, business development and operations as well as roles as a board director and scientific advisory board member.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Tyle join Skye’s board of directors. We believe his broad leadership experience will prove invaluable as we advance our lead clinical program and execute strategies to expand our development portfolio,” said Punit Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of Skye Bioscience. “With expertise originating from a deep scientific foundation, Praveen has extensive cross-functional experience working with companies at various stages spanning big pharma through start-up biotech. He has experience in multiple disease areas including ocular disorders and brings a wealth of industry and academic insight. We look forward to his contribution and guidance.”

"Skye's unique and innovative approach has the potential to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs," said Dr. Tyle. "I am honored to join Skye’s Board of Directors and look forward to contributing to the Company's advancement of its promising product candidates through clinical development."

Dr. Tyle is currently President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Invectys, Inc, an immuno-oncology company spun out of the world-renowned Pasteur Institute. He was previously President & Chief Executive Officer and a director of Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp, focused on central nervous system drug development. In past roles Dr. Tyle served at Novartis OTC as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Development and Licensing as well as Senior Vice President & Global Head of Research and Development. Earlier in his career he was Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Bausch & Lomb.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skye Bioscience Appoints Biotech Executive Praveen Tyle, Ph.D. to Board of Directors SAN DIEGO, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“SKYE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, synthetic cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat glaucoma and other diseases with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board