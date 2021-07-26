EHang Announces Commencement of Operations in Yunfu Production Facility, and to Host Investor Day on August 18, 2021

As a new AAV production site of EHang, the Yunfu facility has total planned gross floor area of approximately 24,000 square meters. The site is equipped with a series of function areas across the whole production process from components manufacturing to aircraft assembling. It also includes a research and training center.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that, as scheduled, it has commenced operations at its new AAV production facility in Yunfu city, China in late June 2021. The new facility represents a scale-up of the Company's production capabilities.

Investors are cordially invited to attend the EHang Investor Day, which will take place at the Yunfu production facility on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A facility tour will be organized for the attendees.

Participant Online Registration: https://investorday.ehang.com/en/

