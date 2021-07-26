checkAd

Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Purchase Order from Pearl Public School District in Mississippi

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received an initial purchase order of approximately $230,000 for interactive panels from Pearl Public School Ditsrict in Mississippi.

The Pearl Public School District is a public school district in Pearl, Mississippi. With a staff of approximately 500, Pearl Public School District takes pride in its efforts to provide a superior level of education to a diverse population of approximately 4,200 students. Pearl Public School District has five schools serving K-12 to better meet the needs of all children in the community.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled about this new relationship in the state of Mississippi, as we won in a competitive bid situation over an incumbent provider. We believe our superior product capabilities and pricing caused Pearl Public School District to award us the business. We look forward to many more opportunities to come with Pearl Public School District."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

