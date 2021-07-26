Staffing 360 Solutions Receives Full Forgiveness of $19.4 Million PPP Loans – and Achieves 70% Cumulative Debt Reduction

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ: STAF ), a company executing an international buy-integrate-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and United Kingdom, today announced it will host a conference call to report its fiscal second quarter and six-month financial results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time to discuss financial results, the COVID-19 environment, and recent positive business developments. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on August 11, 2021.

During the call, management will discuss:

Recent full forgiveness of the entire $19.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans made to the Company by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Materially improved balance sheet with a cumulative debt reduction of 70.4% in the past twelve months. The 70.4% debt reduction includes the redemption feature triggered by the release of $2,080,000 that had been held in escrow since the FirstPRO sale to redeem Series G Preferred and approximately $5.0 million paid July 23, 2021 towards the outstanding note due September 30, 2022. The conversion feature on the Series G provides Jackson Investment Group (JIG) the ability to convert all its outstanding Series G and G-1 shares back into 12% notes, which should total approximately $5.7 million. Management expects this conversion to happen imminently.

Year-over-year revenue and gross profit growth.



Conference Call

The Participant Dial-In Number for the conference call is 323-794-2423. Participants should dial in to the call at least five minutes before 9:00am ET August 12, 2021. The call can also be accessed "live" online at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145866. A replay of the recorded call will be available for 90 days on the Company's website (http://www.staffing360solutions.com/res.html). You can also listen to a replay of the call by dialing 844-512-2921 (international participants dial 412-317-6671) starting August 12, 2021, at 7:30pm ET through August 15, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. Please use PIN Number 8035151.