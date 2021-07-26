DSG Global, Inc. Updates Financing Strategy to Support Sales Growth Initiatives

SURREY, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investor Wire – DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announces the delay of its plan to complete a reverse stock split in connection with a potential listing on a national stock exchange. The shareholder approval, as stated in the 14-C, will remain effective until March 2022. The Company and its Board of Directors will delay the reverse split and instead seek to strengthen the Company’s cash flow and balance sheet. The Company is in negotiations to secure available debt (rather than equity) financing to bolster expansion, increase inventory and accelerate sales.



“While the Company is making significant progress on the business side, including diversifying our product lines and adding top tier talent, our Board and management have agreed that the imminent prospect of a reverse split was not in our shareholders’ best interest in light of current market conditions. Therefore, we decided to delay the proposed reverse split until it becomes necessary. With all the positive developments and strong growth in sales we are currently experiencing, our Board and management decided that securing debt financing and deferring a reverse split are favorable actions we can currently undertake. The Company anticipates strong growth over the next several months,” stated Bob Silzer, CEO of DSGT.