DSG Global, Inc. Updates Financing Strategy to Support Sales Growth Initiatives

SURREY, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Investor Wire – DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT” or the “Company”) today announces the delay of its plan to complete a reverse stock split in connection with a potential listing on a national stock exchange. The shareholder approval, as stated in the 14-C, will remain effective until March 2022. The Company and its Board of Directors will delay the reverse split and instead seek to strengthen the Company’s cash flow and balance sheet. The Company is in negotiations to secure available debt (rather than equity) financing to bolster expansion, increase inventory and accelerate sales.

“While the Company is making significant progress on the business side, including diversifying our product lines and adding top tier talent, our Board and management have agreed that the imminent prospect of a reverse split was not in our shareholders’ best interest in light of current market conditions. Therefore, we decided to delay the proposed reverse split until it becomes necessary. With all the positive developments and strong growth in sales we are currently experiencing, our Board and management decided that securing debt financing and deferring a reverse split are favorable actions we can currently undertake. The Company anticipates strong growth over the next several months,” stated Bob Silzer, CEO of DSGT.

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company offering a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high speed, mid-speed, and low speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement, and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

