New Translation Service on YOUnified Platform Makes it Easy for Unions to Connect with Members in All Languages

Language barriers can be frustrating - especially when you want to be able to assist people in their day to day activities. YOUnified now has you covered - in 54 languages. You can now easily use the translation service to upload a document or text into any language you desire. Uploading a document will transcribe the document in your desired language without ruining the format of your original document! You can also simply type in plain text to translate to your requested language. From French, Italian, to Mandarin and Cantonese, YOUnified has you covered!

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC PINK:DLTI) is pleased to announce its, Union Strategies division has rolled out new features to its You Unified application addressing an ever growing multi cultural population in North America..

What is YOUnified?

YOUnified combines the many required services to run the business of a union into one unified platform. YOUnified's goal is to assist in increasing member engagement, decrease the local's expenses, and save everyone time. With this app, Unions have everything they require to connect with union members, as well as maintain the local's needs.

Union Strategies made every effort to make this app as adaptable and simple as possible for every age demographic. Members will be surprised on how easy and effective this platform will be for them.

YOUnified allows the Union to push notify members of any, and every, important update with just a simple click of a button. You can notify members of an important meeting, election, or reminders of significant dates. In short, this app is truly made for everyone - from the Executives to the members. Some of the basic features include the following:

Call Drops

Email Blast

Text Blasts

Mailing Labels

Voting

Conference Center

Accounting

Virtual Meetings

Cloud Networking

Push notifications

IT Support

Social media

Graphics

YOUnified holds different features for different viewers. An example being, an Executive member will have access to perform call drops, text blasts, email blasts, and everything in between, where as a member will be able to receive these important updates, connect with their Executive Board, purchase "swag" and much more!