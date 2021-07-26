checkAd

U.S. Adoption of SAP S/4HANA Rebounds After COVID-19 Slowdown as Enterprises Focus on Efficiency, Agility

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 14:56  |  45   |   |   

U.S. adoption of SAP S/4HANA has rebounded after slowing for most of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic stalled digital transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens SAP HANA Ecosystem Services report for the U.S. finds S/4HANA, the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system running on SAP HANA, is evolving to better meet enterprise business needs with artificial intelligence (AI), analytics and an interactive interface.

“U.S. companies are looking to the cloud to cut costs and increase agility, especially since the pandemic sharpened their focus on these areas, but many want to ease into transformation,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “SAP and its ecosystem partners allow organizations to carry out staggered implementations of S/4HANA that minimize business disruption.”

To help enterprises roll out S/4HANA, SAP service providers have continued to develop AI-powered tools and accelerators in areas such as assessment, code reconciliation, data management and testing, the report says. These offerings allow for safer and faster transformations.

In addition to using proprietary tools, providers are focused on integrating Agile and DevOps methodologies within their frameworks to increase efficiency and deliver results more quickly, ISG says. These include hybrid Agile and DevOps approaches, such as Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), for rapid development, prototyping, deployment and release, and Agile sprints. Some providers now have dedicated centers of excellence for these approaches.

Providers of S/4HANA managed services in the U.S. are introducing more automation to reduce costs and speed up delivery, according to the report. This includes AI-based conversational bots and robotic process automation (RPA), which can improve efficiency, streamline incident management and deliver other benefits. Through partnerships with the major hyperscale cloud providers, these providers are also offering platform application services including archiving, backup, disaster recovery, security, compliance and monitoring, ISG says.

Seite 1 von 3
Information Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Adoption of SAP S/4HANA Rebounds After COVID-19 Slowdown as Enterprises Focus on Efficiency, Agility U.S. adoption of SAP S/4HANA has rebounded after slowing for most of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic stalled digital transformations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21ISG to Publish Study on Manufacturing Technology Providers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Schweizer Unternehmen setzen verstärkt auf Security-Anbieter, da wegen Digitalisierung und COVID-19 das Risiko von Cyberattacken steigt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Americas Demand for IT and Business Services at Record High in Q2, ISG Index Finds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21ISG to Publish Study on Intelligent Automation Providers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ergebnisse des ISG Index: Cloud-basierte Dienste beflügeln den europäischen IT- und Business-Services-Markt im 2. Quartal
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21ISG to Announce Second-Quarter Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21U.S. Retailers Look to Technology Providers to Respond to Pandemic-Driven Changes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21ISG to Publish Study on Digital Business Solutions, Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Enterprises Worldwide Look to Outsourcing Providers to Manage Private and Hybrid Clouds
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten