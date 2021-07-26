checkAd

Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower From Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 14:55  |  33   |   |   

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues is pleased to commend the recent announcement made by the Colombian authorities allowing for the export of dried flower from Colombia to countries where it is legal to do so.

On July 23, 2021 the President of Colombia, President Ivan Duque, signed a decree lifting a prohibition on exporting dried cannabis flower. The directive also allows for the expansion of sales of cannabis-based medicines and streamlines regulatory procedures in Colombia. While only a few Colombian companies have been able to export cannabis derivatives such as CBD distillate and isolate, up until now, the export of dried flower from Colombia has been prohibited.

"This means Colombia can enter to play a big role in the international market," Duque said after signing the decree. “Latin American cannabis exports could be worth $6 billion,” Duque said.

Allied continues to produce to European Pharmacopeia quality assurance standards. This will position Allied flower to be sold into countries where it is legal to do so.

“We have been anticipating this decree. With this announcement, Allied is excited to showcase our flower in those countries where it is legal to do so. The care and attention that we believe our production team puts into the flower yields a premium product with the smell, taste and aesthetics that are all appealing to the flower consumer. We believe that based upon our industry leading genetics and experienced production team that Allied will flourish in this new market segment. In our view, the flower market is different that the extract market in that the quality, appearance, smell and taste win customer loyalty. With flower, it has been our observation that it is very hard to hide any impurities with regards to taste, smell and aesthetic quality. We are proud to bring to market the Colombian flower that Allied has produced,” said Calum Hughes, CEO of Allied.    

About Allied Corp. - https://allied.health/

Allied Corp. is an international heath company with a mission to address today’s medical issues by researching, creating and producing targeted health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant- and mushroom-based development of therapeutic products.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Corp Commends the Colombian Authorities for Approving the Export of Dried Cannabis Flower From Colombia KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) an international medical company focused on creating and providing health solutions to address today’s medical mental health issues …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board