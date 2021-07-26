WidePoint Secures More than $36 Million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services Contracts During the Second Quarter of 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & …

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that it was awarded more than $36.6 million in contract awards during the second quarter of 2021. Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "The second quarter of 2021 saw 48 contractual actions, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our TM2 Identity Management (IdM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions."