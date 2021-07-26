WidePoint Secures More than $36 Million in Identity Management and Managed Mobility Services Contracts During the Second Quarter of 2021

checkAd

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that it was awarded more than $36.6 million in contract awards during the second quarter of 2021.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "The second quarter of 2021 saw 48 contractual actions, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our TM2 Identity Management (IdM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS) solutions."

Highlights include:

  • IdM credentials for a major public research university
  • IdM credentials for numerous defense contractors
  • IdM credentials for a global aerospace manufacturer
  • IdM credentials for an IT provider to the federal government
  • MMS for a leading U.S. quick-service restaurant chain
  • MMS for a global automotive manufacturer
  • MMS for a nonprofit security research think tank
  • MMS for a multinational dispensing equipment manufacturer
  • MMS for numerous DHS agencies

"Our investment in providing enhanced security to WidePoint's TM2 clients is contributing to our solutions being selected by enterprise clients that recognize the importance of data security and protection," said Kang. "As the world wakes up to daily headlines of hacking, data breaches and ransomware attacks, organizations are learning the hard way that the foundation of zero trust is identity. WidePoint's access and identity management solutions provide this foundation. We will continue to build on this differentiator as we expand our marketing efforts in both the IdM and MMS sectors."

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or John Yi
949-574-3860, WYY@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656894/WidePoint-Secures-More-than-36-Milli ...

