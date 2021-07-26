American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

AMRE Asset Management Inc. ("AAMI"), an indirect associate of the Company, is the manager of AMRE.

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI ) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that American Medical REIT (" AMRE ", or the " REIT ") successfully completed the acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center ("Ivy Brook"), a 40,000 square foot first-class medical facility located in Shelton, Connecticut. Considered Fairfield County's most prestigious medical facility, Ivy Brook provides a vast array of medical practices and related services in a patient-friendly and inviting outpatient campus.

This successful maiden acquisition by AMRE follows the Group's entry into a material binding term sheet with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) on March 3, 2020, through the Group's indirect majority-owned subsidiary, LiquidValue Asset Management Pte Ltd, to establish both AMRE Asset Management Inc. ("AAMI") and AMRE.

In addition to the acquisition of Ivy Brook, AMRE has recently entered into a series of agreements and letters of intent to acquire several medical facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania. The management team leading AMRE continues to work actively on closing multiple transactions and is building a strong pipeline of future medical facilities acquisition opportunities.

AMRE focuses on acquiring and managing credit worthy single-tenant, single property transactions in the $10 million to $60 million range and portfolio deals of larger scale. Moving forward, AMRE targets to generate an initial rental yield in the 7-9% range and pay a quarterly dividend up to 8% in annualized yield to the investors.

"We believe that the medical REIT space is a great avenue for hedging against today's unstable and volatile global macroeconomic landscape as medical assets have historically been regarded as recession-proof," stated the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan. "This is an extremely scalable and lucrative business model. Backed by the stellar team we have onboard, we are confident of growing the REIT exponentially and having it listed on global exchanges in time to come."