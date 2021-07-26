checkAd

American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that American Medical REIT ("AMRE", or the "REIT") successfully completed the acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center ("Ivy Brook"), a 40,000 square foot first-class medical facility located in Shelton, Connecticut. Considered Fairfield County's most prestigious medical facility, Ivy Brook provides a vast array of medical practices and related services in a patient-friendly and inviting outpatient campus.

AMRE Asset Management Inc. ("AAMI"), an indirect associate of the Company, is the manager of AMRE.

This successful maiden acquisition by AMRE follows the Group's entry into a material binding term sheet with Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) on March 3, 2020, through the Group's indirect majority-owned subsidiary, LiquidValue Asset Management Pte Ltd, to establish both AMRE Asset Management Inc. ("AAMI") and AMRE.

In addition to the acquisition of Ivy Brook, AMRE has recently entered into a series of agreements and letters of intent to acquire several medical facilities in Texas and Pennsylvania. The management team leading AMRE continues to work actively on closing multiple transactions and is building a strong pipeline of future medical facilities acquisition opportunities.

AMRE focuses on acquiring and managing credit worthy single-tenant, single property transactions in the $10 million to $60 million range and portfolio deals of larger scale. Moving forward, AMRE targets to generate an initial rental yield in the 7-9% range and pay a quarterly dividend up to 8% in annualized yield to the investors.

"We believe that the medical REIT space is a great avenue for hedging against today's unstable and volatile global macroeconomic landscape as medical assets have historically been regarded as recession-proof," stated the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan. "This is an extremely scalable and lucrative business model. Backed by the stellar team we have onboard, we are confident of growing the REIT exponentially and having it listed on global exchanges in time to come."

Seite 1 von 3
Alset EHome International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Medical REIT Forges Ahead with Maiden Acquisition of Ivy Brook Medical Center in Connecticut BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" the "Group" or "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Alset EHome International Inc. Will Begin Process To Seed Majority Owned Residential Real Estate Investment Trust - American Home REIT - with First 20+ Occupied Rental Homes
Accesswire | Analysen
19.07.21Alset EHome International Appoints Tung Moe Chan as co-CEO as it Prepares to Scale Operations Across its Diversified Portfolio of Operating Subsidiaries
Accesswire | Analysen