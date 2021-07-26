E2Gold Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICATORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise additional aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the second tranche closing of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 24, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") upon the terms further detailed below.

Eric Owens, CEO and President, commented, "The initial anticipated raise of $4 million was quickly surpassed on the first day after announcing the financing. We decided to increase the size of the Offering due to high demand and quality of the institutional shareholders involved". Mr. Owens went on to say, "This is tremendous support for our exploration plans at Hawkins. Phase two step-out drilling has already begun and this additional financing will enable us to add a second drill rig later on".

E2Gold was assisted in this effort in large part by Amvest Capital Inc. (acting through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC), who brought in the lead order from Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), amongst others. Crescat has made a strategic investment in the Company in connection with the Offering, pursuant to which it acquired an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. Mr. Owens added, "We truly appreciate Crescat Capital's participation in this financing and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Quinton Hennigh on our Phase 2 program". The Company was also assisted by Beacon Securities Limited who provided financial advise regarding the transaction.

As Crescat may become a new insider of the Company as a result of its participation, the securities issued to Crescat are being held in escrow pending the receipt of all requisite approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. Crescat has been granted an option to participate in future financings to maintain its interest in the Company for so long as it holds greater than 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.