checkAd

E2Gold Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICATORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") pursuant to which it has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise additional aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000. All securities issued and issuable in connection with the second tranche closing of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 24, 2021. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") upon the terms further detailed below.

Eric Owens, CEO and President, commented, "The initial anticipated raise of $4 million was quickly surpassed on the first day after announcing the financing. We decided to increase the size of the Offering due to high demand and quality of the institutional shareholders involved". Mr. Owens went on to say, "This is tremendous support for our exploration plans at Hawkins. Phase two step-out drilling has already begun and this additional financing will enable us to add a second drill rig later on".

E2Gold was assisted in this effort in large part by Amvest Capital Inc. (acting through Four Points Capital Partners, LLC), who brought in the lead order from Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), amongst others. Crescat has made a strategic investment in the Company in connection with the Offering, pursuant to which it acquired an aggregate of 10,000,000 Common Shares and 10,000,000 Warrants. Mr. Owens added, "We truly appreciate Crescat Capital's participation in this financing and look forward to collaborating with Dr. Quinton Hennigh on our Phase 2 program". The Company was also assisted by Beacon Securities Limited who provided financial advise regarding the transaction.

As Crescat may become a new insider of the Company as a result of its participation, the securities issued to Crescat are being held in escrow pending the receipt of all requisite approvals of the TSX Venture Exchange. Crescat has been granted an option to participate in future financings to maintain its interest in the Company for so long as it holds greater than 5% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Seite 1 von 2


E2Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

E2Gold Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICATORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16.07.21E2Gold Announces Further Increase in Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen