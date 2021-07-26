Happiest Minds Case Studies Recognized with 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, with two 2021 ISG Digital Case Study Awards, presented to select IT and business services providers for best-in-class digital transformation work with their enterprise customers.

ISG selected case studies from 39 providers for this year's Awards from a record of nearly 250 submissions. A majority of digital transformation initiatives submitted for consideration were focused on improvements in customer and user experience, with the related goal of driving top-line revenue growth.

Happiest Minds had two case studies recognized:

Implemented IoT and advanced analytics combined to deliver new insights in construction and civil infrastructure for DYWIDAG. DYWIDAG conceptualized and partnered with Happiest Minds to build a new digital platform that ingested data and build insights for construction and civil infrastructure projects. Called "Infrastructure Intelligence", the platform brought together IoT, Industry 4.0, cloud data management and advanced analytics to help customers optimize operations and costs, or to extend the life of critical civil infrastructure.

Happiest Minds partnered with a Fortune 500 Global logistics and shipping for a digital pathway to submit customs declarations. The solution automatically submits paperwork and related payments for customs clearance in multiple countries, integrating with their systems. This helped the logistics provider improve customer experience and enable hassle free transport of goods between countries amidst the challenges of BREXIT. Automating ~10,000 declarations led to reduction in manual work leading to better productivity and cost optimization. Manually the process would be challenging, expensive, including hiring and training of multiple customs experts.

Rajiv Shah, CEO – Digital Business Services, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are extremely happy to be recognized by ISG for the 4th consecutive year for continued excellence in enabling Digital Transformation for our clients. This is the second consecutive year in which two of our case studies has won accolades. Happiest Minds delivers digital services and solutions to help organizations achieve tangible business outcomes. Born digital, born agile; we create a digital ecosystem for organizations and industry to maximize ROI."