Applitools Partners with Sogeti on '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence Applied to Quality Engineering Report'

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:03  |  30   |   |   

Report provides insights from multiple vendors across the quality engineering industry on how AI is being concretely applied by top companies around the world

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of next generation test automation platform through Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced its collaboration with Sogeti, part of the Capgemini Group, for the '2021 State of Artificial Intelligence applied to Quality Engineering Report.' Sogeti brought industry experts together to formulate real-world advice for business leaders on how to apply AI to quality engineering across several key focus areas including design, automation, performance, data management, security and operations.

Applitools is on a mission to help test automation, DevOps and development teams to release and monitor flawless mobile, web, and native apps in a fully automated way that enables Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment. Founded in 2013, the company uses sophisticated AI-powered image processing technology to ensure that an application appears correctly and functions properly on all mobile devices, browsers, operating systems and screen sizes. For more information, visit applitools.com.

The first of 10 sections released today shares insights and emerging trends on how to get started applying AI to quality engineering practices. Sogeti will introduce each follow-on section of the full report every two weeks from September to the end of January 2022. Start reading more about the report here.

"Businesses no longer can afford to sacrifice quality for speed and expect to succeed. As a result, engineering teams are forced to reshape their organizational structures and the tools and technologies they use to deliver greater value to the business," said Antoine Aymer, CTO of Quality Engineering at Sogeti. "Just about every aspect of how to enable software quality has changed in recent years. Applitools is a pioneer in applying AI to quality engineering, and we're excited to have them partner with us on this report. With their experience in the field, Applitools is well positioned to share how top organizations are applying AI and machine learning to efficiently integrate quality into their DevOps practices and accelerate the delivery of high quality software."

Applitools Involvement
As leaders in AI for quality engineering, Applitools introduced its Visual AI technology in 2013 to transform modern application delivery.

Applitools Visual AI is made up of a network of hundreds of algorithms implemented using different tools and approaches ranging from hand-coded rule based algorithms to deep learning techniques. Complex algorithms automatically clean up and tag data which is then used for training the machine learning and deep learning models.

