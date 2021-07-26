checkAd

Frontier Communications Names Spencer Kurn Head of Investor Relations

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) (“Frontier” or the “Company”) today announced that Spencer Kurn has been appointed Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. He will report to Scott Beasley, Frontier’s Chief Financial Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005025/en/

Spencer Kurn (Photo: Business Wire)

“Spencer is another strong addition to Frontier’s leadership team,” said Beasley. “As a highly respected analyst in the telecommunications industry, Spencer brings deep experience and trust-based relationships. He is well positioned to lead our engagement with analysts and investors during our business transformation and beyond.”

Prior to joining Frontier, Kurn was an analyst with New Street Research, an independent equity research firm focused on the telecommunications sector. He has also held analyst roles on the telecommunications equity research team at Credit Suisse and the international equity research team at Putnam Investments. Kurn received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. Frontier Business offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

Wertpapier


