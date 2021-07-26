Tetra Tech Wins $49 Million USAID Climate Resilience and Biodiversity Conservation Contract

Through the USAID West Africa Biodiversity and Low Emissions Development Activity, Tetra Tech will strengthen the capacity of national and regional networks and institutions to combat wildlife trafficking, reduce deforestation and biodiversity loss, and decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a four-year, $49 million single-award contract to promote biodiversity conservation and climate-resilient, low emission development in West Africa.

Tetra Tech’s climate change and economic development specialists will work with private sector partners to support sustainable natural resources management planning to reduce deforestation and mitigate the impacts of climate change in West African forests—landscapes of global biodiversity significance. Tetra Tech’s team of environmental experts will also support the development and enforcement of national and regional policies, laws, and regulations to combat wildlife trafficking.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to sustainably manage natural resources and protect biodiversity in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to apply our Leading with Science approach to support climate resilience and biodiversity conservation in West Africa.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 20,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005089/en/