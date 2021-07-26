checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

July 26, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing all of the Company’s Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) solutions July 26-27 at the annual National Emergency Number Association (“NENA”) Conference & Expo.

With decades of experience, Comtech has developed an extensive portfolio of call routing, call handling, location data delivery and text messaging solutions and has strengthened its one-stop-shop NG911 capabilities for states and local jurisdictions. Comtech is the only company in the industry offering a one-stop-shop next-generation 911 approach that includes comprehensive in-house capabilities that cross the entire deployment and ongoing systems management.

Located at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH, Comtech invites attendees to visit booth 1301, meet its team of 911 industry experts, and learn more about the following:

  • Call Routing and Location Delivery: Comtech designs, implements, and operates secure, highly available, carrier agnostic Emergency Services IP Networks (“ESInets”) across the United States. Our NENA i3 NG911 Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”) applications enable end-to-end Internet Protocol (“IP”) call completion and data delivery.
  • Call Handling and Management Solutions: Purpose-built with more than 30 years of research and innovation, Solacom’s Guardian line of 911 solutions are advanced hardware and software technologies trusted to streamline processes and enable a more efficient collection of critical information in emergency situations. Live demonstrations for our industry-leading 911 solutions include Guardian Call Handling, Guardian Map, and our latest workload planning and management application, Guardian Insights.
  • Cybersecurity: Comtech’s cyber solutions include up-skill, re-skill, and training systems to increase the cybersecurity skills of any mission critical workforce or public safety staff. These solutions provide education, hands-on training, and live online knowledge assessment and skills-building programs in all cybersecurity areas.
  • Situational Awareness: Comtech’s situational awareness platform is an in-cloud geospatial solution with real time, contextual, and actionable intelligence for public safety answering points (“PSAPs”) and security agencies. This powerful application collates human and device-generated data into a flexible mapping interface, providing actionable insights into emergency situations for efficient and effective management of crisis situations.
  • Text Messaging Capabilities: Comtech offers multiple options for Text to 911, including an interim web-based solution (“EMedia”) and Session Initiation Protocol (“SIP”) Message Session Relay Protocol (“MSRP”) connectivity from the Comtech Text Control Center (“TCC”) to PSAPs’ call handling equipment (“CHE”). Additionally, Guardian Text—an integrated, standards-based, full-featured short message service (“SMS”) function for Text to 911 and Text from 911—seamlessly integrates full text management capabilities into our Guardian 911 Call Handling solution and allows call takers to respond quickly and easily.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2021 July 26, 2021 - Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will be showcasing all of the Company’s Next …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:10 UhrComtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Award from Frost & Sullivan as Growth Leader in Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract for WAN Optimization Equipment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $7.1 Million Emergency Alerts Contract to Enhance Nationwide Public Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.2 Million Contract to Provide Additional Satellite Systems to Support the Brazilian Military
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten