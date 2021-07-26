Easterly Government Properties Announces Expanded First Sustainability-Linked Senior Unsecured Credit Facility

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, today announced it has replaced its existing senior unsecured revolving credit facility with an amended and upsized credit facility (the “Amended Credit Facility”), consisting of (i) a $450 million revolving senior unsecured credit facility (the “Revolver”) and (ii) a $200 million senior unsecured term loan facility (the “Term Loan”), up to $50 million of which will be available on a delayed draw basis for up to 364 days after the closing date, for a total credit facility size of $650 million. The Revolver includes an accordion feature that allows the Company to request additional lender commitments of up to $250 million, for a total Amended Credit Facility capacity of up to $900 million. The Revolver will initially mature four years from the closing date, in July 2025, with two six-month as-of-right extension options available to extend the maturity to July 2026. The Term Loan will mature five years from the closing date, in July 2026. The Term Loan is prepayable without penalty for the entire term of the loan.

Borrowings under the Revolver will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.20% to 1.80%, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. The Term Loan will bear interest at a rate of LIBOR plus a spread of 1.20% to 1.70%, depending on the Company's leverage ratio. Given the Company's current leverage ratio, the initial spread to LIBOR is set at 1.25% for the Revolver and 1.20% for the Term Loan. The Amended Credit Facility also features a sustainability-linked pricing component whereby the spread will decrease by 0.01% if Easterly achieves certain sustainability targets as determined by an independent third-party evaluation.

“The implementation of an expanded credit facility that incorporates sustainability performance metrics is indicative of Easterly’s commitment to meaningful progress in our ESG journey,” said Meghan G. Baivier, Easterly’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer. “We believe earning an even more attractive cost of capital for embracing the benefits of sustainability is an obvious next step for our expanded and diversified balance sheet.”