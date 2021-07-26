checkAd

Five9 Announces Inaugural Reimagine CX Awards to Recognize Organizations Driving Compelling Transformation in the Contact Center and Customer Experience

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Reimagine CX Awards. The new awards program recognizes organizations that are using Five9 solutions to lead customer experience transformation and change the role the contact center plays in business transformation.

Nominations will remain open until Aug. 6, and winners will be announced at the Five9 CX Summit on September 1.

“Every day, we see compelling and inspiring examples of how our customers are embracing innovation to improve the experience they deliver to their customers and their agents,” said Genefa Murphy, Five9 Chief Marketing Officer. “We are excited to launch the Reimagine CX Awards to share their stories and celebrate their results and achievements.”

Five9 customers can submit nominations across the following categories:

  • Increase Business Agility with Cloud recognizing organizations that are accelerating digital transformation by moving their contact center from on-premise to the cloud
  • Scale with AI recognizing organizations that are optimizing workforce performance with a connected customer journey across digital channels and AI-enabled self-and-assisted service
  • Streamline with Automation, AI and Analytics for organizations making data-driven decisions to accelerate business by leveraging AI, automation or analytics, using business intelligence, and real-time reporting capabilities to gain efficiencies across their business
  • Empower Agents and Deliver Results to recognize organizations that are equipping their contact center agents and supervisors with best-in-class tools to enable them to work from anywhere through effective quality management, performance management, and gamification
  • Community Excellence recognizing organizations that continuously demonstrate empathy toward their customers during service interactions; this award will be voted on by Five9 customers, partners, and employees

Customers are welcome to submit nominations across more than one category, and all entries will also automatically be considered for the Overall 2021 Reimagine CX Award.

Click here for more information about the Reimagine CX Awards and to submit your nomination. To register for the Five9 CX Summit, click here.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That's Genius Podcast.

