Romeo Power Announces Appointment of Matthew Sant as General Counsel

Prior to joining Romeo Power, Mr. Sant served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS), a manufacturer of analog semiconductors for wireless communications. At Skyworks, Matt was responsible for a broad portfolio of legal matters, including commercial contracts, securities and corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and litigation. Prior to this, Mr. Sant served as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ: AVGO). Mr. Sant was also a partner in the Los Angeles-based law firm of Irell & Manella LLP, and served as Co-Chair of the firm's Emerging Technologies practice.

Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications, today announced the appointment of Matthew Sant to the role of General Counsel. Mr. Sant is a seasoned in-house legal executive and lawyer who brings to Romeo Power extensive experience at the intersections of technology, business and legal issues.

Mr. Sant received his undergraduate degree from Westmont College, summa cum laude, with a double major in Political Science and Economics/Business. He received his Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School.

Mr. Sant also served as an adjunct professor at Chapman University, teaching graduate level courses in the Masters in International Studies program, including courses on Corporate Social Responsibility and International Law. He is a member of the Pacific Council on International Policy in Los Angeles, California and the former Chairman of the World Affairs Council of Orange County.

About Romeo Power

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The company’s suite of advanced hardware, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. Romeo Power's 113,000 square-foot manufacturing facility brings its flexible design and development process inhouse to pack the most energy dense modules on the market. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the company on social @romeopowerinc or visit romeopower.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005224/en/