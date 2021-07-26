New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), a special purpose acquisition company, and Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive hardware and software for 5G network solutions, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination between Airspan and NBA. The Form S-4 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The action by the SEC paves the way for the companies to work toward closing their business combination in the coming weeks following satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions to the business combination.

NBA will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”) for its stockholders of record as of the record date, July 12, 2021, to approve the proposed business combination and certain related proposals. On July 26, 2021, NBA also filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination and will commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders of record. Stockholders who owned shares of NBA as of July 12, 2021 should submit their votes by 5:00 pm August 10, 2021. NBA stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact NBA's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or NBA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

If NBA stockholders approve the proposed business combination and related proposals at the Special Meeting, the business combination is expected to close shortly afterward, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

“We are excited to reach this important milestone and look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with NBA,” said Eric Stonestrom, President and CEO of Airspan. “We appreciate the support from NBA and all of our investors, who share our belief that Airspan is well positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in 5G, Open RAN, Private Networks and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions.”