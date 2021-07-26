checkAd

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American NBA) Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement in Conjunction with Proposed Business Combination with 5G Innovator and Disruptor, Airspan Networks Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), a special purpose acquisition company, and Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive hardware and software for 5G network solutions, announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has declared effective the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Form S-4”) filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination between Airspan and NBA. The Form S-4 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. The action by the SEC paves the way for the companies to work toward closing their business combination in the coming weeks following satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions to the business combination.

NBA will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (the “Special Meeting”) for its stockholders of record as of the record date, July 12, 2021, to approve the proposed business combination and certain related proposals. On July 26, 2021, NBA also filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination and will commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders of record. Stockholders who owned shares of NBA as of July 12, 2021 should submit their votes by 5:00 pm August 10, 2021. NBA stockholders who need assistance in completing the proxy card, need additional copies of the proxy materials, or have questions regarding the Special Meeting may contact NBA's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, by telephone at (800) 662-5200 or NBA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

If NBA stockholders approve the proposed business combination and related proposals at the Special Meeting, the business combination is expected to close shortly afterward, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Upon closing, NBA will be renamed “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.” and its common stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE American with the ticker symbol “MIMO.”

“We are excited to reach this important milestone and look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with NBA,” said Eric Stonestrom, President and CEO of Airspan. “We appreciate the support from NBA and all of our investors, who share our belief that Airspan is well positioned to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in 5G, Open RAN, Private Networks and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American NBA) Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement in Conjunction with Proposed Business Combination with 5G Innovator and Disruptor, Airspan Networks Inc. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (“NBA”) (NYSE American: NBA), a special purpose acquisition company, and Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive hardware and software for 5G network solutions, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste