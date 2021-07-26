checkAd

StorageVault Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX-V) is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offering”) of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the “Debentures”), the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures at an issuance price of $1,000 per Debenture, for additional gross proceeds to StorageVault of $7.5 million. As a result, the total gross proceeds of the Offering were $57.5 million. Scotiabank and CIBC World Markets Inc. led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 5.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 31 and September 30 of each year, commencing on September 30, 2021, and will mature on September 30, 2026. The Debentures began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “SVI.DB.B” on July 19, 2021.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund‎ potential future acquisition opportunities and for ‎general corporate ‎purposes‎.

The Debentures were offered pursuant to a short-form prospectus dated July 12, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada, which describes the terms of the Offering. A copy of the short-form prospectus is available under StorageVault’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

