Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021

  • Late-breaking PRX012 poster highlights significant ex vivo clearance of both pyroglutamate-modified and -unmodified Aβ plaque from AD brain at concentrations expected to be reached in CNS with subcutaneous administration
  • Poster presentation demonstrates dual Aβ-tau vaccines simultaneously generate antibodies that neutralize and clear pathogenic Aβ and block pathogenic tau interaction

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it presented new data at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) from two of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) programs. The presentations highlight new data for PRX012, Prothena’s next-generation anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) antibody being developed for subcutaneous administration for patients with AD, as well as data on the company’s dual Aβ-tau vaccine program being developed for the prevention and treatment of AD. These two programs and Prothena’s anti-tau antibody partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, PRX005, are part of Prothena’s potentially best-in-class AD portfolio.

“Our presentations at AAIC reflect our commitment to leverage our protein dysregulation expertise to advance a diverse range of new medicines that are designed to offer enhanced efficacy, safety and access for patients with Alzheimer’s disease worldwide,” stated Hideki Garren, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer. “The data show that PRX012, our high-potency, next-generation anti-Aβ antibody, can clear pyroglutamate-modified and -unmodified Aβ plaque in brain tissue at concentrations that can be reached in the CNS with subcutaneous administration on a convenient treatment schedule. This has the potential to offer greater patient accessibility and compliance relative to approved therapies and treatments currently under development. We also presented preclinical data on our AD vaccine program, which simultaneously targets Aβ and tau, further reinforcing our commitment to offer multiple best-in-class therapeutic options for patients affected by and at risk of developing this devastating disease.”

