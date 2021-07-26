checkAd

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. and The Jordre Well, LLC Commence Sales of CBD-Infused Coffee Pods

Staten Island, NY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the "Company"), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that The Jordre Well, LLC ("The Jordre Well"), the Company's 49%-owned hemp and cannabidiol ("CBD") beverage company, has commenced commercial sales of its first CBD-infused line extension for the Company's flagship dark roast Latin espresso brand, Café Caribe, as well as its first CBD-infused line extension for the Company's gourmet coffee brand, Harmony Bay. Additional information can be found on The Jordre Well's website www.thejordrewell.com.

The Jordre Well and the Company's Café Caribe CBD Infused Colombian Coffee Single Serve Pods (the "Café Caribe CBD Coffee Pods"), and Harmony Bay CBD Infused Donut Shop Blend Coffee Single Serve Pods (the "Harmony Bay CBD Coffee Pods") contain 12 coffee pods per box - each single-serving cup containing 25 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate per serving and are compatible for use with most K-Cups Brewers*. The total package contains 300 mg of hemp-derived CBD isolate from hemp grown in the USA.

The Café Caribe CBD Coffee Pods and the Harmony Bay CBD Coffee Pods are both available for pre-order to customers in 27 states, including Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming on The Jordre Well's website (www.thejordrewell.com). Pre-orders of Café Caribe CBD Coffee Pods and Harmony Bay CBD Coffee Pods are eligible for a 15% discount if customers use discount code "JVA" at checkout.

"In conjunction with the commencement of e-commerce sales, we will begin accepting wholesale orders for the Café Caribe CBD Coffee Pods and the Harmony Bay CBD Coffee Pods from our Company's existing nationwide distribution network for its non-CBD coffee products. We believe we are in a strong position to bring national leadership to the highly fragmented CBD-infused beverage market and intend to launch more high-quality and consistent CBD-infused products in the near future," commented Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

