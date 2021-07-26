checkAd

NeuroMetrix Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of a Randomized Controlled Trial of its Wearable Neurostimulation Technology for Treatment of Fibromyalgia

WOBURN, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced a publication titled “Effects of Wearable Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation on Fibromyalgia: A Randomized Controlled Trial" in the Journal of Pain Research. The article is available online at the journal website.

The article reports an intention-to-treat analysis of a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial that compared 3-months of at-home treatment with a standard (active) or low dose (sham) Quell device in 119 subjects with fibromyalgia.

Note: The use of Quell for fibromyalgia is investigational and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a common form of chronic pain that is also accompanied by fatigue, sleep, cognitive and mood disturbances. It affects an estimated 2 to 6 percent of the U.S. population (5 to 15 million people) and is most often diagnosed between the ages of 30 and 50. The cause of fibromyalgia remains unclear, but scientific studies point to abnormalities in the way the brain processes normal sensations and pain. Although several drugs are FDA approved for managing fibromyalgia pain, there is an unmet need for safe and effective non-pharmacological treatments.

About Quell

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, nerve stimulation device that is covered by 18 U.S. utility patents. It is the only wearable neurostimulator that is enabled by a custom designed microchip that provides precise, high-power nerve stimulation in a form factor the size of a credit card. Quell utilizes position and motion sensing to automatically adjust stimulation for an optimal patient experience both day and night. The device supports Bluetooth low energy (BLE) to communicate with the Quell app, which is available for iOS and Android mobile devices. Quell is currently indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic lower extremity (knee, foot and leg) pain. It is available over-the-counter for this use. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

