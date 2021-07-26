checkAd

Seanergy Sets Date for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings Release: Thursday, July 29, 2021, Before Market Opens in New York

Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

July 26, 2021 - Glyfada, Greece - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHIP) announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens in New York on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

On the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management will host a conference call to present the financial results.

Audio Webcast: Participants to the live webcast should register approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast, following the link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hydvzh2k.

Conference Call Details: Participants have the option to dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +1 (877) 870 9135 (US Toll Free Dial In), +44 (0) 800 2796619 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Standard International Dial In), Confirmation Code: 5697340.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 5, 2021, by dialing 1 (866) 331-1332 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0667 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44 (0) 3333009785 (Standard International Dial In). Confirmation Code: 5697340.

 

About Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of Capesize vessels. On a fully-delivered basis, the Company's operating fleet will consist of 16 Capesize vessels with an average age of 11.4 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 2,829,631 dwt.

The Company is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and has executive offices in Glyfada, Greece. The Company's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SHIP”, its Class A warrants under “SHIPW” and its Class B warrants under “SHIPZ”.

Please visit our company website at: www.seanergymaritime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as "may", "should", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "anticipates", "hopes", "estimates" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the Company's operating or financial results; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company’s liquidity, including its ability to service its indebtedness; competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; shipping industry trends, including charter rates, vessel values and factors affecting vessel supply and demand; future, pending or recent acquisitions and dispositions, business strategy, areas of possible expansion or contraction, and expected capital spending or operating expenses; risks associated with operations outside the United States; risks associated with the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effects on demand for dry bulk products and the transportation thereof; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, its most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company's filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Seanergy Investor Relations

Tel: +30 213 0181 522

E-mail: ir@seanergy.gr

Capital Link, Inc.

Daniela Guerrero

230 Park Avenue Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel: (212) 661-7566

E-mail: seanergy@capitallink.com





