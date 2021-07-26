checkAd

New MIDiA Research Report Illustrates MENA’s Music Market Opportunity

Emerging Market to Drive Global Subscriber Growth

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its historic listing on NASDAQ New York via proposed merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company, a special purpose acquisition company (NASDAQ:VMAC), Anghami, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest music platform, announced today that it has sponsored MIDiA Research’s new report, Local Sounds, Global Cultures MENA Music Market Opportunity.

MIDiA Research is a go-to source of market research, working with corporate sponsors to publish independent analysis of addressable markets and their dynamics. The report, authored by Srishti Das and Kriss Thakrar, highlights key trends in the music streaming market in the MENA region, including:

  • With global music subscribers set to exceed half a billion by end 2021 and nearing saturation in developed markets, the industry focus has shifted to the next billion users. Emerging markets are acquiring unprecedented importance, representing the most likely source of strong streaming growth just when the newly-listed record labels need a growth narrative for investors.
  • Between 2017 and 2020, the U.S. and Europe reduced their share of global streaming revenues from 76% to 73% as other regions outgrew them.
  • This shift will continue to accelerate. MENA, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World will account for 73% of global subscriber growth between 2020 and 2028, growing subscriber share from 46% to 59% over the same period.
  • In emerging markets, local players are in a better position to associate themselves with local independent music, being better positioned to take the lead when it comes to local repertoire.
  • Local streaming services will have a better understanding of local habits and values, allowing them to cater to diverse populations within one market. Through pricing and product, local services are catering to very local behaviors. This gives them a differentiated dynamic that is hard for global players to compete with, unless they commit to large local music teams on the ground.
  • Local players find themselves in a position where they can dilute the homogeneity of the global streaming services through focus on local cultural diversity and local talent. They will all continue to grow at different rates and continue to provide new culture, content and opportunities to the global music market. More streaming success stories are to come from the emerging markets.

For further information, or to download a free version of the report, please click here or visit https://midiaresearch.com/.

