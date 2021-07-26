Editas Medicine Names Bruce E. Eaton, Ph.D., as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer

Dr. Eaton joined the Company in 2018 and brings more than 30 years of experience to the role



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that Bruce E. Eaton, Ph.D., has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Dr. Eaton oversees the Company’s corporate strategy, business development, and alliance management.

“I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Bruce to Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer. Bruce has been a vital member of our team for many years, driving performance and demonstrating extraordinary leadership. With his deep knowledge of our Company, our science, and our strategy, and his strong relationships, I am confident that Bruce is the right leader in this role to help propel our long-term success,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Editas Medicine. “I look forward to working closely with Bruce to advance our pipeline and bring more gene editing medicines into the clinic for people living with serious diseases.”

Dr. Eaton has worked alongside Editas Medicine since 2015, first as a consultant, then as a research collaborator, and finally officially joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Chemistry, and Site Head, Boulder, in January 2018 with Editas Medicine’s acquisition of assets from i2 Pharmaceuticals where he was Founder and CEO.

“I believe Editas is poised for substantial growth in its products, technology, and strategic partnerships. We have a cohesive leadership team with a shared vision and commitment to develop the highest quality medicines. With two medicines in the clinic, emphasis on the pipeline strategy, and commensurate commitment to value adding technology, we can set a new pace for the future of gene editing medicines. My team will focus on adding value to the Company through creative approaches to our business strategy, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances, while retaining discipline in execution,” said Bruce Eaton, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Editas Medicine.