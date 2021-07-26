checkAd

HQ Global Education Will Reapply for Name and Symbol Change to Big M Entertainment Corp.

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) announced today that it is preparing to reapply with FINRA to change its name to Big M Entertainment Corp. and its trading symbol to BMEP. The company is retaining the services of an established legal firm that specializes in such matters to assist in the process. The company also reaffirmed that it remains fully committed to supporting and expanding the brand awareness of its sole operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures.

HQGE previously applied for a name and symbol change with FINRA last year and spent months supplying the agency with hundreds of documents detailing the company’s historical structural changes. However, the change was not granted at that time because the company was unable to locate certain documents purportedly created by a prior management more than ten years before the corporation’s current reconstruction, despite the fact that during that time an entirely new management team had assumed control of the corporation, an entirely new business model was created and implemented, and a new subsidiary, Big M Entertainment Pictures, has become the company’s sole focus and direction.

When the initial request was not granted, the company reported that it would continue to focus on building and branding the business of Big M Entertainment Pictures and revisit the name change with FINRA at a later date. That date has clearly arrived and the company is now in the process of securing appropriate legal representation to assist it in its reapplication.

HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner explained, “The heart and soul of our company, and its only focus, is our wholly-owned operating subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures. Big M Entertainment Pictures is our business. Big M Entertainment is who we are, what we do and how we are branding our company and its products and services. Over the past year, Big M Entertainment Pictures has demonstrated continual progress and now has much better name recognition both in the industry and by the public. Although it has not harmed our stock price or shareholders to continue to trade under our current symbol HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE), we still believe it would be in the best interest of everyone, including our shareholders, followers, customers and the public marketplace, to have a single name and symbol that clearly reflects the company and its business as it is today.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV  production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit  https://hqgeinc.com and/or http://www.bigmentertainment.com.

