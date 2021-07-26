checkAd

Generex Biotechnology Corporation Subsidiary, Olaregen Therapeutix Announces its Malaysian Distribution Partner, Nexgen Medical, has gained approval for the use of Excellagen Wound Conforming Matrix from The Malaysian Ministry of Health, its country’s equ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
MIRAMAR, Fla., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix announced in May that the company has executed a Distribution Agreement with Nexgen Medical Sdn Bhd, Inc. (“Nexgen”) to be Generex’s exclusive distributor to import, market and sell the Excellagen line of wound care products in Malaysia pending their Ministry of Health’s approval. We are pleased to announce that Nexgen did, in fact, receive The Malaysian Ministry of Health approval. Nexgen has committed to purchasing 1,000 units of Excellagen in year one, with an initial purchase of 500 units 0.8cc syringes of Excellagen. We plan to support our Partners roll out plan as we embark on our previously announced restart with our manufacturing which was completed, and we now await our fill finish & packaging to support our VA rollout as well as Nexgen.

Anthony J. Dolisi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olaregen said, “This is an exciting day for Excellagen, as we now have opened door for international distribution channels to do business in Asia. This Distribution Agreement will also open the door to conduct business in Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, and other countries in Southeast Asia where the market for wound care products is expanding with rising income levels, increasing incidence of diabetes, and improved patient access.”

Cliff Keeling, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Olaregen said, “Nexgen Medical has well established connections throughout the orthopedic and podiatry communities in Malaysia, and we are very excited to work with them on our expansion into Asia. The Life Science industry in Malaysia is one of the new growth areas targeted for promotion and development by the government, so we look forward to great success.”

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.
Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

