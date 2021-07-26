checkAd

Get back to school with tech from Verizon

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

5G phones, accessories and great deals - Verizon has it all for connected learning

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New school year. New tech. Verizon is ready to help you move forward as you head back to school, however that may look this year. We have the latest iPhones, iPads, accessories and more. Whether you’re in-person, virtual or a hybrid of the two, you can feel confident knowing Verizon can help keep you connected on the 5G network more people rely on, with the latest tech and coolest accessories available.

Teachers and college students can get our best pricing, always.
Teachers and college students get our best price on Unlimited plans, all year long.

Teachers get $30 per line per month with four lines on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).1 College students get two lines for $95 per month on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).2

5G phones to get you back to school in style.
Buy an iPhone 12 mini 64GB with 5G, and get one on us, with select Unlimited plans. 3 Or, choose from one of our other 5G smartphones.

Broken phone? No problem.
For new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,100 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans⁴.

iPads to help you get your work done.
To complement your new phone, get $400 off iPad Air when you buy any iPhone.5

Accessories for work, play and everything in between.
Verizon has an array of accessories for you to choose from. Phone cases,  earbuds, smart speakers, charging stations, smart home items and more, Verizon has it all, and has great deals on them too.

Device Protection
To protect your device, Verizon Mobile Protect offers access to same-day delivery and setup for replacements and new devices purchased on verizon.com. You’ll get access to Tech Coach and Security Advisor experts, available 24/7 to help resolve security vulnerabilities that can impact your personal identity and online privacy and connect your device to virtually any other device. These new benefits are in addition to unlimited cracked screen repairs and battery replacement for all eligible devices.

Mobile + Home = more savings.
For customers in the Fios footprint, you can unlock our best savings when you get both Fios Home Internet and a Get More Unlimited wireless plan. With Whole-Home Wi-Fi included in Fios Gigabit, you’ll get more in-home coverage and ultra-fast speeds to improve remote learning or studying.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Get back to school with tech from Verizon 5G phones, accessories and great deals - Verizon has it all for connected learningBASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New school year. New tech. Verizon is ready to help you move forward as you head back to school, however that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board