Get back to school with tech from Verizon

Teachers and college students can get our best pricing, always. Teachers and college students get our best price on Unlimited plans, all year long.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New school year. New tech. Verizon is ready to help you move forward as you head back to school, however that may look this year. We have the latest iPhones, iPads, accessories and more. Whether you’re in-person, virtual or a hybrid of the two, you can feel confident knowing Verizon can help keep you connected on the 5G network more people rely on, with the latest tech and coolest accessories available.

Teachers get $30 per line per month with four lines on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).1 College students get two lines for $95 per month on Start Unlimited plan with Auto Pay (plus taxes and fees).2

5G phones to get you back to school in style.

Buy an iPhone 12 mini 64GB with 5G, and get one on us, with select Unlimited plans. 3 Or, choose from one of our other 5G smartphones.

Broken phone? No problem.

For new and existing customers: trade in your cracked or water damaged phone and get up to $1,100 off our best 5G phones with a port-in and select Unlimited plans⁴.

iPads to help you get your work done.

To complement your new phone, get $400 off iPad Air when you buy any iPhone.5

Accessories for work, play and everything in between.

Verizon has an array of accessories for you to choose from. Phone cases, earbuds, smart speakers, charging stations, smart home items and more, Verizon has it all, and has great deals on them too.

Device Protection

To protect your device, Verizon Mobile Protect offers access to same-day delivery and setup for replacements and new devices purchased on verizon.com. You’ll get access to Tech Coach and Security Advisor experts, available 24/7 to help resolve security vulnerabilities that can impact your personal identity and online privacy and connect your device to virtually any other device. These new benefits are in addition to unlimited cracked screen repairs and battery replacement for all eligible devices.

Mobile + Home = more savings.

For customers in the Fios footprint, you can unlock our best savings when you get both Fios Home Internet and a Get More Unlimited wireless plan. With Whole-Home Wi-Fi included in Fios Gigabit, you’ll get more in-home coverage and ultra-fast speeds to improve remote learning or studying.