Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces the Results of the Completed Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN), (“Opendoor” or “the Company”), a leading digital platform for residential real estate, today announced the results of the completed redemption of all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated April 27, 2020, by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“CST”), as warrant agent, as amended by the First Amendment to the Warrant Agreement, dated March 22, 2021, by and among the Company, CST and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (as amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) that remained outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 9, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant.

On June 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release stating that, pursuant to the terms of the Warrant Agreement, it would redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. The redemption was triggered because the last sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock was at least $10.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within a thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to June 9, 2021. Since the Reference Value was less than $18.00 per share, the outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) were also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.