checkAd

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited Engages Hybrid Financial for Marketing Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOOO Entertainment Commerce") (formerly Evermount Ventures Inc.) (TSXV:OOOO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid"), a Toronto based marketing firm, for a period of six months (the "Hybrid Agreement"). Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for OOOOO Entertainment Commerce and to broaden OOOOO Entertainment Commerce's reach within the investment community.

The Hybrid Agreement renews for periods of three months unless otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms and is subject to a monthly cash fee of $22,500 for the initial six month term and if applicable, $15,000 per month thereafter. Hybrid holds 312,500 Subordinate Voting Shares. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About OOOOO Entertainment

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables key opinion leaders/influencers to create, edit and share opinions through short and live videos that are tagged to products. These videos are then shared across the key opinion leader/influencers extensive social media networks. The platform pays a commission to the key opinion leader/influencer for each product sold through their videos. The application also allows live, interactive commerce, and social features in which the price of a product decreases as more people buy.

For further information please contact:

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited

Samuel Jones, Chief Executive Officer
sam@ooooo.com
604-256-0771

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited Engages Hybrid Financial for Marketing Services VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOOO Entertainment Commerce") (formerly Evermount Ventures Inc.) (TSXV:OOOO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Allarity Therapeutics and Lantern Pharma Enter into Agreement for Future Clinical Development of ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Study with ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Patients with the Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Immunicum Announces Positive Review by Data Safety Monitoring Board for Phase Ib Part of ILIAD ...
Saniona Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Tesomet in Hypothalamic Obesity
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Details of Plan to Repurchase All Preferred Stock
Basilea’s partner Asahi Kasei Pharma prepares NDA filing for the marketing authorization of ...
Basierend auf positiven Phase-3-Ergebnissen bereitet Basileas Partner Asahi Kasei Pharma die ...
Kvika banki hf.: Preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 – net earnings before tax estimated to be ISK 3,550 – ...
Sustained operational and financial performance in a still active competitive environment
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Renalytix Appoints Joseph Hutson Vice President of Global Quality and Regulatory
UK Biobank-PPP expands proteomics study of 53,000 participants to Olink Explore 3072
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Visionstate Corp. Retains Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Align Technology Announces Recipients of Its Invisalign ChangeMakers Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board