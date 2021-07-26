OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited Engages Hybrid Financial for Marketing Services

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited ("OOOOO Entertainment Commerce") (formerly Evermount Ventures Inc.) (TSXV:OOOO) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid"), a Toronto based marketing firm, for a period of six months (the "Hybrid Agreement"). Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for OOOOO Entertainment Commerce and to broaden OOOOO Entertainment Commerce's reach within the investment community.



The Hybrid Agreement renews for periods of three months unless otherwise terminated in accordance with its terms and is subject to a monthly cash fee of $22,500 for the initial six month term and if applicable, $15,000 per month thereafter. Hybrid holds 312,500 Subordinate Voting Shares. Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid has offices in Toronto and Montreal.