eXp Realty Exceeds 60,000 Real Estate Agents Globally

Milestone Represents 85% Year-over-year Agent Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced it has exceeded 60,000 agents globally. This represents a year-over-year increase of 85% when compared to 32,403 agents in July 2020.



“Our growth is a direct result of our agent-centric value proposition and our commitment to providing the best possible resources for our agents to succeed,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “Agents are immersed in our innovative, cloud-based model that provides clear financial incentives and unrivaled technology and training. Starting the second half of 2021 with over 60,000 agents sets a strong foundation for continued growth.”