eXp Realty Exceeds 60,000 Real Estate Agents Globally

Milestone Represents 85% Year-over-year Agent Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty, one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate companies in the world, today announced it has exceeded 60,000 agents globally. This represents a year-over-year increase of 85% when compared to 32,403 agents in July 2020.

“Our growth is a direct result of our agent-centric value proposition and our commitment to providing the best possible resources for our agents to succeed,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “Agents are immersed in our innovative, cloud-based model that provides clear financial incentives and unrivaled technology and training. Starting the second half of 2021 with over 60,000 agents sets a strong foundation for continued growth.”

In 2021, eXp Realty expanded into eight new international locations, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama. Additionally, for the fourth consecutive year, agents and employees named eXp Realty a Best Place to Work in Glassdoor’s 2021 Employees’ Choice Awards among U.S. large businesses.

Following are some of the larger agents and teams that have joined eXp Realty during the first half of the year:

  • Kanoa Biondolillo and Baja 123 in Rosarito, Mexico
    Kanoa Biondolillo and his 16-person team joined eXp México in January 2021. Baja 123 is one of the largest independent real estate teams in the state of Baja California, having sold thousands of homes since 2005.
  • Terrence Murphy Sr. and TM5 Properties in College Station, Texas
    Terrence Murphy Sr. and his wife Erica, moved TM5 Properties to eXp Realty in February 2021. Murphy was a former football standout with Texas A&M before going pro with the Green Bay Packers. Since 2012, TM5 Properties has completed 6,000 transactions and $900 million in volume.
  • Michael Perry and The Perry Group in Salt Lake City, Utah
    Michael Perry and his 52-agent team joined eXp Realty in March 2021. The Perry Group completed $22 million in sales volume on 52 transactions in 2020.
  • Jon Lahey and The Lahey Group in Washington, D.C.
    Jon Lahey and his 20-agent team joined eXp Realty in April 2021. The Lahey Group closed on 258 transactions for nearly $95 million in gross sales in 2020 in the Washington, D.C. area. He is an agent to the stars with a page of testimonials from such luminaries as Barbara Corcoran and Ryan Seacrest.
  • Drew Woolcott and The Woolcott Team in Hamilton/Burlington, Ontario
