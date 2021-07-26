checkAd

Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. (“INV Metals” or “the Company”) (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (“DPM”).

Pursuant to the Arrangement, DPM acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of INV Metals (“INV Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), other than INV Shares owned by DPM. Each INV Metals shareholder (other than DPM) will receive 0.0910 of a DPM common share for each INV Share held.

The INV Shares are expected to be de-listed from the Toronto Stock Exchange after the end of trading on or about July 27, 2021.

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is a subsidiary of DPM, whose primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
Email: jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for delisting of the INV Shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





