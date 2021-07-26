checkAd

Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed …

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed to follow up 2019 drilling results in the Windy Flats North area and to target historic drill intercepts in the Windy Peak Base and Windy Flats South target areas.

Drilling commenced in January 2021 and consisted of twelve (12) drillholes totaling 5,005 feet: five (5) drillholes in the Windy Peak Base target area, three (3) drillholes at Windy Flats North, and four (4) drillholes in the Windy Flats South target area. Drillhole locations and orientations were selected with the intent of confirming the presence of and better defining the extent of previously encountered zones of mineralization.

Assay results from drilling at Windy Peak Base indicate one or more mineralized zones dipping approximately 30 degrees to the east or 40 degrees to the northeast. The mineralized drill intercepts are thought to slightly exaggerate the true thickness of mineralization, given the northwest-angled orientation of the drillholes and the east- to northeast-dipping nature of the mineralization. Significant intercepts from the Windy Peak Base are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Windy Peak Base, Significant Intercepts

Foto: Accesswire

At Windy Flats North, a fence of three (3) drillholes was designed to test the eastern, down-dip extent of mineralization identified during 2019 drilling. Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from the drilling at Windy Flats North are presented in Table 2.

Table 2. Windy Flats North, Significant Intercepts

Foto: Accesswire

At Windy Flats South, the four drillholes were designed to test historic intercepts, and all encountered anomalous gold mineralization. Significant intercepts include 5 ft grading 6.570ppm Au and 10 ft grading 20.350ppm Au (drillholes PGWP21-11 and PGWP21-12, respectively). Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from Windy Flats South are presented in Table 3.

Seite 1 von 3
Patriot Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Appointment of Business Advisor & Board Observer
Alliance of SUIC Midas and Suntech Unveil A New Marketing Plan To Create Added Value. Suntech ...
Erin Ventures Receives Shareholder Consent to Proceed with Strategic Partnership on its Boron ...
Enzolytics Announces the Appointment of Steve Sharabura as President of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary ...
MorphoSys AG to Update Financial Guidance for 2021 and Reduce Financial Liabilities
Avidian Gold Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders
AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, ...
TDG Gold Corp. Commences Drilling at the Shasta Project, Toodoggone District, British Columbia
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
XS Financial Upsizes Lease Facility with Ayr Wellness up to $21.4 Million with an Immediate ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services