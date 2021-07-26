Patriot Gold Announces Results from Drilling Program at Windy Peak Gold Project in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed …

Drilling commenced in January 2021 and consisted of twelve (12) drillholes totaling 5,005 feet: five (5) drillholes in the Windy Peak Base target area, three (3) drillholes at Windy Flats North, and four (4) drillholes in the Windy Flats South target area. Drillhole locations and orientations were selected with the intent of confirming the presence of and better defining the extent of previously encountered zones of mineralization.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTCQB:PGOL) ("Patriot") today announced results from its recent drilling program at the Windy Peak Gold Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The drilling program was designed to follow up 2019 drilling results in the Windy Flats North area and to target historic drill intercepts in the Windy Peak Base and Windy Flats South target areas.

Assay results from drilling at Windy Peak Base indicate one or more mineralized zones dipping approximately 30 degrees to the east or 40 degrees to the northeast. The mineralized drill intercepts are thought to slightly exaggerate the true thickness of mineralization, given the northwest-angled orientation of the drillholes and the east- to northeast-dipping nature of the mineralization. Significant intercepts from the Windy Peak Base are presented in Table 1.

Table 1. Windy Peak Base, Significant Intercepts

Foto: Accesswire

At Windy Flats North, a fence of three (3) drillholes was designed to test the eastern, down-dip extent of mineralization identified during 2019 drilling. Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from the drilling at Windy Flats North are presented in Table 2.

Table 2. Windy Flats North, Significant Intercepts

Foto: Accesswire

At Windy Flats South, the four drillholes were designed to test historic intercepts, and all encountered anomalous gold mineralization. Significant intercepts include 5 ft grading 6.570ppm Au and 10 ft grading 20.350ppm Au (drillholes PGWP21-11 and PGWP21-12, respectively). Due to the limited amount of drilling in the area, the orientation and true thickness of mineralization are not known. Significant intercepts from Windy Flats South are presented in Table 3.