Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s (OTC:GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Scores with Polo Hamptons 2021 Sponsorship with Supermodel Host Christie Brinkley

Autor: Accesswire
26.07.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Internationally Known Hosts BMW North America. Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby's Realty as featured sponsors alongside Chuck's Vintage at the Hamptons' hottest event of the year.

Internationally Known Hosts BMW North America. Turks & Caicos Tourism and Sotheby's Realty as featured sponsors alongside Chuck's Vintage at the Hamptons' hottest event of the year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which recently announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chuck's Vintage (https://chucksvintageoriginal.com), an iconic brand and retail location renown among celebrity elite and fashion enthusiasts alike, celebrate a massively successful engagement and sponsorship opportunity at Polo Hamptons 2021, the premier destination's hottest event of the year, hosted by the iconic Christie Brinkley on Saturday, July 24th.

Logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire
A picture containing grass, person, outdoor, posing Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Chuck's Vintage ($GSFI wholly owned subsidiary) represented at Polo Hamptons 2021 with homage to the late Madeline Cammarata, visionary and founder.

A picture containing grass, sky, outdoor, person Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Chuck's Vintage ($GSFI wholly owned subsidiary) represented at Polo Hamptons 2021 with homage to the late Madeline Cammarata, visionary and founder.

This event is produced each summer in the Hamptons by Social Life Magazine, the Luxury Magazine for the Hamptons, the top luxury publication in the world renowned Hamptons. https://sociallifemagazine.com

Social Life magazine is the premier luxury publication for the Hamptons. The content - which covers the luxury lifestyle on the local, national, and international levels - targets a captive audience of high-net worth and high-income individuals who summer on the East End of Long Island.

Discerning readers turn to Social Life to peruse photos from the most exclusive society events, view sophisticated fashion editorials, and read in-depth interviews with celebrities and leading figures in real estate, travel, and art. By providing the readership with unparalleled content, Social Life has established itself as the "must read" magazine for jet-setters, tastemakers, and the Manhattan and Hamptons elite.

A group of men playing polo Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

CEO James DiPrima said: "The clientele included some of the world's most important influencers and the owners of international trend setting fashion houses. As a premier sponsor, the Company's representatives were able to engage with influencers and potential partners for the company in both the Chuck's Vintage and for GSFI's cutting-edge solar technologies."

