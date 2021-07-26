P.volve Launches a First to Market Clinically Backed Program Revolutionizing Women's Wellness Through Nutrition and Exercise Tied to Menstrual Phases

Titled Phase & Function, the new series will provide fitness and nutritional resources aimed at reducing menstrual symptoms, assisting with weight loss, improving energy, and offering phase-specific mindset shifts

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-channel dynamic fitness method, P.volve , today announces its newest women's health and wellness program - Phase & Function. Combining movement, mind, and meals, Phase & Function is powered by periods, with information and ideas to help women harness the four phases of the menstrual cycle to look and feel amazing. It is uniquely designed to help women get their bodies to work as they naturally should and revolutionizes the management of traditional menstrual symptoms like PMS and PMDD through dedicated and personalized nutrition and exercise plans created to sync with the four phases of the menstrual cycle.