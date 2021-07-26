checkAd

P.volve Launches a First to Market Clinically Backed Program Revolutionizing Women's Wellness Through Nutrition and Exercise Tied to Menstrual Phases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:05  |  34   |   |   

Titled Phase & Function, the new series will provide fitness and nutritional resources aimed at reducing menstrual symptoms, assisting with weight loss, improving  energy, and offering phase-specific mindset shifts

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni-channel dynamic fitness method, P.volve, today announces its newest women's health and wellness program - Phase & Function.  Combining movement, mind, and meals, Phase & Function is powered by periods, with information and ideas to help women harness the four phases of the menstrual cycle to look and feel amazing. It is uniquely designed to help women get their bodies to work as they naturally should and revolutionizes the management of traditional menstrual symptoms like PMS and PMDD through dedicated and personalized nutrition and exercise plans created to sync with the four phases of the menstrual cycle.

P.volve announces new program, Phase & Function, developed by a team of certified expert trainers in conjunction with their Clinical Advisory Board.

Phase & Function launches as a clinically backed, first-to-market program, with dedicated cycle tracking, a personalized workout, and nutrition plan, as well as expert-led education. To explore each offering within the new program, here's what to expect:

  • Cycle Tracking: Participants input details about the length of their period, the length of their cycle, and the date of their last period for P.volve to provide a unique routine that will work best for each woman.
  • Personalized Plan: Next, each participant is provided with individualized phase-specific workouts, meal plans, and mindset shifts that match the ebb and flow of their hormones to all four phases of the cycle.
  • Expert-Led Education: P.volve's team of experts includes an OBGYN, nutritionists, health coach, and trainers who will teach you how to get to know your body better and minimize symptoms of PMS and PMDD. The team of experts have also conducted live Q&A sessions as an added information resource online (via desktop and mobile web).

Designed to increase productivity, communication, and personal development, the program is developed in conjunction with P.volve's Clinical Advisory Board member, Dr. Suman Tewari, MD, OBGYN, certified nutrition expert, as well as Registered Dietician, Vanessa Rissetto, MS, RD, CDN, and P.volve's team of certified and empathetic experts and trainers including Alexia Acebo, NASM certified trainer and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, Maeve McEwen, NASM Nutrition & Personal Training, Pilates Mat certified and corrective exercise specialist, and Antonietta Vicario, Integrative Health Coach and Pre/Post Natal, Pilates, Yoga certified and Gray Institute 3D Maps expert. This first-to-market approach is the next phase of cycle syncing to work with your body and feel empowered all month long.

