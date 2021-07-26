checkAd

Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:05  |  33   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new preclinical data linking P. gingivalis to increased levels of phospho-tau217, an emerging biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease. This research, along with new baseline data from its pivotal GAIN Trial, is being presented by the company at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) taking place July 26-30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, as well as virtually. In addition to its presentations, Cortexyme will host a corporate sponsored symposium held in conjunction with the conference titled “Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease: An Innovative, Upstream Approach for Disease Modification” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT.

“Cortexyme continues to conduct research that validates and reinforces the gingipain hypothesis and P. gingivalis’ role as a causative agent of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “The GAIN Trial, which is designed to be 90% powered to show a 50% slowing of disease, will read out on the gold standard measures of disease modification as Cortexyme looks to shift the paradigm in effective Alzheimer’s treatment.”

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease. The Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial is a potentially pivotal study in 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis, is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that a simple oral infection with P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, brain penetrant small molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. The GAIN Trial also includes a REPAIR sub-study of 233 patients targeting P. gingivalis – most commonly known as a keystone bacterium associated with periodontal disease – and measuring the efficacy of atuzaginstat on clinical endpoints of periodontal disease. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Seite 1 von 5


Cortexyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021 Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Cortexyme Announces Lead 3CLpro Inhibitor for the Treatment of Coronavirus Infection
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Cortexyme to Present New Data at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Cortexyme Presents New Data Demonstrating Atuzaginstat Disrupts Biofilms and is Efficacious in Preclinical Models of Periodontal Disease at IADR 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Cortexyme to Host Symposium at AAIC 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Cortexyme to Host Two-Part Key Opinion Leader Webinar Series on Atuzaginstat
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten