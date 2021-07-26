Cortexyme Presents Data Linking P. Gingivalis to Elevated Levels of Phospho-tau217 Reinforcing Evidence of Pathogen as Causative Agent of Alzheimer’s Disease at AAIC 2021

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a company advancing a pivotal trial in Alzheimer’s disease with top-line data expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a growing pipeline of therapeutics for degenerative diseases, announced the presentation of new preclinical data linking P. gingivalis to increased levels of phospho-tau217, an emerging biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease. This research, along with new baseline data from its pivotal GAIN Trial, is being presented by the company at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference 2021 (AAIC) taking place July 26-30, 2021, in Denver, Colorado, as well as virtually. In addition to its presentations, Cortexyme will host a corporate sponsored symposium held in conjunction with the conference titled “Getting to the Root Cause of Alzheimer’s Disease: An Innovative, Upstream Approach for Disease Modification” on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT.

“Cortexyme continues to conduct research that validates and reinforces the gingipain hypothesis and P. gingivalis’ role as a causative agent of Alzheimer’s disease,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “The GAIN Trial, which is designed to be 90% powered to show a 50% slowing of disease, will read out on the gold standard measures of disease modification as Cortexyme looks to shift the paradigm in effective Alzheimer’s treatment.”

Cortexyme is pioneering an innovative, upstream, and disease-modifying therapeutic approach to Alzheimer's disease. The Phase 2/3 GAIN Trial is a potentially pivotal study in 643 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease. Cortexyme’s seminal discovery, along with confirmatory clinical and preclinical studies, demonstrate that the intracellular pathogen, P. gingivalis, is found in the brain of more than 90% of Alzheimer’s patients and that a simple oral infection with P. gingivalis in animals results in brain infiltration and downstream hallmark Alzheimer’s pathologies, including Aβ42 production, tau hyperphosphorylation, microglial activation, and neurodegeneration. The company’s lead drug candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), is a first-in-class, orally administered, brain penetrant small molecule targeting P. gingivalis, which is upstream of neuronal death and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. Atuzaginstat blocks gingipains, protease virulence factors secreted by P. gingivalis, which are required for its survival and responsible for its toxicity. The GAIN Trial also includes a REPAIR sub-study of 233 patients targeting P. gingivalis – most commonly known as a keystone bacterium associated with periodontal disease – and measuring the efficacy of atuzaginstat on clinical endpoints of periodontal disease. Cortexyme’s innovative therapeutic approach continues to be supported by research from laboratories around the world published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.