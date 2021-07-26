checkAd

MAD Lions, Warner Music Spain Ink New Partnership Agreement

MADRID, Spain and TORONTO, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media Corp. ("OverActive") (TSXV:OAM), announced today that its Spanish esports group, MAD Lions, and Warner Music Spain, part of leading record label Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) featuring artists such as Kidd Keo, Ed Sheeran and Myke Towers, are teaming up to enhance the fan experience across music, esports and video games.

This is the first agreement of its kind in Spain, with Warner Music Spain as industry pioneers in its commitment to esports and gaming in the country. Music and video games have always gone hand in hand, promoting this synergy in an organic and relevant way is integral to the brand strategy of both organizations.

“We are delighted to have music partners like Warner Music Spain join the MAD Lions family. For us it is a logical step in our strategy as a brand. Putting more emphasis on lifestyle is part of our vision as an organization and this is yet another step toward that vision,” said Vegetta777. “This partnership will allow us to create special content and fan experiences that go well beyond gaming competition, expanding and reinforcing the unique MAD Lions brand.”

“For creators, being able to use top-level music in our content is essential for optimal quality, engagement and monetization,” added Willyrex. “When we entered MAD Lions, we did it with the aim of always going one step further, and today continue that objective, with the help of a partner like Warner Music Spain.”

Sergio Méndez, Head of Artist Services & Institutional Relations, added, “For Warner Music Spain, joining MAD Lions means our entry into the territory of esports and gaming, where music is a dynamic element and will be an added value for our artists, players and fans of both worlds. We are delighted to do it hand in hand with a professional team like MAD Lions, which is achieving an impeccable esports career.”

MAD Lions Madrid just secured their spot in the league playoffs for the LVP Superliga summer split, while MAD Lions is fighting for theirs in the League of Legends LEC to defend their championship and earn a trip to the World Championships for the second year in a row.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

