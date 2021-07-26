checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 15:10  |  19   |   |   

July 26, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Safety & Security Technologies (“SST”) group, which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a multi-year statewide contract valued at $35.8 million to design, deploy, and operate Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) services for the State of Arizona. Total contract value includes a multi-year contract extension option. Excluding such option, the contract is valued at $23.5 million.

The contract awarded to Comtech includes implementing Comtech’s NG911 solutions to provide citizens with advanced communication capabilities when calling for emergency services, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Through use of Comtech’s Next Generation Core Services (“NGCS”), the State of Arizona will be able to offer a seamless, coordinated and efficient NG911 system to all the State’s local 911 centers. The award also includes an ability for Arizona to purchase Comtech’s market leading Solacom Call Handling solutions for PSAPs and includes Comtech’s new CyberSecurity software training program that will be available for employees on a statewide basis.

“Comtech has a strong presence in Arizona, having recently expanded operations in Chandler, because of Arizona’s support and focus on business. We are honored that Comtech has now been entrusted with this important work to enable statewide access to highly reliable advanced communication systems for emergency services for the citizens of Arizona and are delighted that we will also be able to offer our new CyberSecurity software training solutions to help prevent and reduce cyber-attacks on this mission critical system. We have a long-history of being a partner with the State of Arizona and are delighted that we have been selected to deliver our market-leading solutions and the highest performance and reliability standards to support mission-critical emergency services,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech’s highly reliable technologies enable the successful handling of over five million 911 calls and texts each month. For more information about Comtech’s 911 products and services, visit www.comtech911.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services July 26, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, its Safety …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Microvast Holdings, Inc. to List on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “MVST”
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
RBC Bearings Announces Agreement to Acquire ABB’s DODGE Mechanical Power Transmission Business
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
NavSight Holdings, Inc. and Spire Global Announce Registration Statement Effectiveness and ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:00 UhrComtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Award from Frost & Sullivan as Growth Leader in Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract for WAN Optimization Equipment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $7.1 Million Emergency Alerts Contract to Enhance Nationwide Public Safety
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $3.2 Million Contract to Provide Additional Satellite Systems to Support the Brazilian Military
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten